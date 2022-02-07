Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Director Sells C$12,236.00 in Stock

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Director Timothy James Walker sold 2,300 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.32, for a total transaction of C$12,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at C$111,720.

MRT.UN stock opened at C$5.50 on Monday. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 52 week low of C$4.85 and a 52 week high of C$7.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$352.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.89.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRT.UN. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

