Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) and Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) Head to Head Contrast

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) and Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

83.8% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.9% of Orange County Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Mr. Cooper Group and Orange County Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mr. Cooper Group 39.82% 29.79% 3.81% Orange County Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mr. Cooper Group and Orange County Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mr. Cooper Group $2.73 billion 1.06 $305.00 million $16.06 2.40 Orange County Bancorp $76.53 million 3.03 $21.29 million N/A N/A

Mr. Cooper Group has higher revenue and earnings than Orange County Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Mr. Cooper Group and Orange County Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mr. Cooper Group 0 2 2 0 2.50 Orange County Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus target price of $47.80, indicating a potential upside of 24.03%. Given Mr. Cooper Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Mr. Cooper Group is more favorable than Orange County Bancorp.

Summary

Mr. Cooper Group beats Orange County Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc. engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio. The Originations segment provides refinance opportunities to the existing servicing customers through direct-to-consumer platform and purchases loans from originators through correspondent channel. The Xome segment offers technology and data-enhanced solutions to banks, non-banks, investment companies, and GSEs engaged in the origination, investment, servicing of mortgage loans, as well as to home buyers, home sellers, real estate professionals mortgage professionals, and real estate investors. The Corporate/Other segment comprises unallocated overhead expenses, including the costs of executive management and other corporate functions that are not directly attributable to operatin

About Orange County Bancorp

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions. The firm operates through Banking and Wealth Management segments. It offers banking solutions such as business, personal banking, special services, trusts and investment services. The company was founded on May 2, 1892 and is headquartered in Middletown, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.