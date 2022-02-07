Multiplier (BMXX) Price Reaches $0.0119

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. During the last seven days, Multiplier has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. Multiplier has a market cap of $12,036.22 and approximately $277.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Multiplier coin can now be purchased for $0.0119 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Multiplier

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance . The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

