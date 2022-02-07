Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Acquires 157,410 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 500.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,410 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $11,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IHI. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 374.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 138,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,071,000 after purchasing an additional 109,439 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,620,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $59.62. 51,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616,251. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.39 and its 200-day moving average is $63.63. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $52.44 and a one year high of $67.29.

