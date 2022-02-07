Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 100.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,004 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,565 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.5% of Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $147,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.6% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20.6% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 387 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,244 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $272,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,191.56.

AMZN stock traded up $30.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $3,182.92. The stock had a trading volume of 138,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,303,589. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,707.04 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,261.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,359.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.05, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $14.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 49.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,580 shares of company stock worth $12,761,069 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

