Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Raises Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 52.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 141,358 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,760 shares during the quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $55,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.09.

NYSE:UNH traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $483.83. The stock had a trading volume of 32,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,774,706. The company has a market capitalization of $455.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $320.35 and a 1-year high of $509.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $475.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $442.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total value of $2,347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

