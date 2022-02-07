Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Shares Gap Down to $20.41

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.41, but opened at $16.85. Napco Security Technologies shares last traded at $18.04, with a volume of 536 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on NSSC. B. Riley downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $59.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

The stock has a market cap of $696.79 million, a P/E ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.37.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $31.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.12 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 16.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Napco Security Technologies by 100.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Napco Security Technologies by 33.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Napco Security Technologies by 363.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

