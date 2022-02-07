Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Lifted to Buy at Argus

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) was upgraded by stock analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $178.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.31 and a 200-day moving average of $196.39. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $135.57 and a 52 week high of $214.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total transaction of $180,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,595 shares of company stock valued at $526,465. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,184,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,579,706,000 after purchasing an additional 78,709 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 11.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,442,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,481,000 after purchasing an additional 246,294 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,595,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,058,000 after purchasing an additional 197,553 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,554,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,295,000 after acquiring an additional 9,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 73.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,212,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,116,000 after buying an additional 514,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

