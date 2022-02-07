National Bank Financial Lowers Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) Price Target to C$11.25

Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$11.25 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

OTCMKTS MYAGF opened at $6.44 on Friday. Aya Gold & Silver has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $9.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.42.

Aya Gold & Silver, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Zgounder, Boumadine, 233263 permit, Amizmiz, Azegour, and La Campana properties. The company was founded by Réjean Gosselin on December 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

