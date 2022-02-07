National Bank Financial Weighs in on Minera Alamos Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (CVE:MAI)

Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Minera Alamos in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst J. Egilo expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the year.

MAI has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Minera Alamos from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Minera Alamos in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of Minera Alamos stock opened at C$0.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.53. Minera Alamos has a 12-month low of C$0.48 and a 12-month high of C$0.73. The firm has a market cap of C$223.07 million and a PE ratio of -75.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a current ratio of 7.77.

About Minera Alamos

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora.

