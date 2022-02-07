Natixis Has $10.50 Million Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Natixis lifted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,196 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in MetLife were worth $10,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MET. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MetLife by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,182,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,579,308,000 after buying an additional 3,123,446 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,459,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,686,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,845 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,975,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,765,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,377,000 after acquiring an additional 891,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MET. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.47.

In other news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MET opened at $68.99 on Monday. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.21 and a fifty-two week high of $70.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.72 and a 200-day moving average of $62.72.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.70. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.