Natixis Invests $12.96 Million in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Natixis bought a new position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 151,520 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,955,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the third quarter worth $1,043,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Owens Corning by 155.8% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 49,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 29,921 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Owens Corning by 104.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 543,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,495,000 after purchasing an additional 277,400 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Owens Corning by 93.2% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the third quarter worth $348,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $781,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

OC has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.18.

NYSE OC opened at $88.23 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $75.66 and a 12 month high of $109.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 14.85%.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

