Natixis Lowers Stock Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Natixis cut its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 109,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Life Storage were worth $12,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ninepoint Partners LP grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 3.7% during the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 2,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 0.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 10.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Life Storage by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total transaction of $3,279,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 7,500 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,009,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,500 shares of company stock worth $6,947,560 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.11.

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $135.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.77, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.51. Life Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $80.03 and a one year high of $154.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 141.34%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

