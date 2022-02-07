Natixis Purchases 107,669 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Natixis lifted its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 701.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 123,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,669 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Nucor were worth $12,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Nucor by 761.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nucor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 75.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research lowered Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.08.

NUE stock opened at $111.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.42. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $52.61 and a 1 year high of $128.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.20.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 15.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.55%.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

