Natixis Purchases 21,635 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Natixis lifted its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,635 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $11,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total value of $5,754,387.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $2,032,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $239.08 on Monday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.13 and a 12-month high of $269.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.21. The stock has a market cap of $74.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.77 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

HCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.21.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

