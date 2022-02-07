Natixis Purchases Shares of 300,421 iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Natixis purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 300,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,689,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWU. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,001,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,296,000 after buying an additional 479,831 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 303,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,783,000 after purchasing an additional 31,026 shares during the period. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 68,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 154,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Main Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 635,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWU opened at $34.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.30 and its 200 day moving average is $33.17. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52 week low of $29.57 and a 52 week high of $34.76.

