NatWest Group’s (NWG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 250 ($3.36) target price on the stock.

NWG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.03) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 290 ($3.90) to GBX 300 ($4.03) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NatWest Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 295 ($3.97).

Shares of LON NWG opened at GBX 246 ($3.31) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £27.69 billion and a PE ratio of 12.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 232.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 221.07. NatWest Group has a 52-week low of GBX 162.40 ($2.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 258.10 ($3.47).

In other NatWest Group news, insider Alison Rose sold 58,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.89), for a total value of £126,286.70 ($169,785.83).

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

