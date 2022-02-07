nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) and SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Head to Head Contrast

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) and nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SPS Commerce and nCino’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPS Commerce $312.63 million 14.00 $45.59 million $1.24 98.11 nCino $138.18 million 31.54 -$40.54 million ($0.56) -80.44

SPS Commerce has higher revenue and earnings than nCino. nCino is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SPS Commerce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

SPS Commerce has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, nCino has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SPS Commerce and nCino’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPS Commerce 12.38% 10.19% 8.13% nCino -21.89% -9.40% -6.74%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for SPS Commerce and nCino, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPS Commerce 0 1 6 0 2.86 nCino 0 4 8 0 2.67

SPS Commerce presently has a consensus price target of $174.57, indicating a potential upside of 43.49%. nCino has a consensus price target of $74.96, indicating a potential upside of 66.40%. Given nCino’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe nCino is more favorable than SPS Commerce.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.0% of SPS Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.0% of nCino shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of SPS Commerce shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.4% of nCino shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SPS Commerce beats nCino on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions. The company was founded by Gary W. Anderson and Roger Anderson on January 28, 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

About nCino

nCino, Inc., a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance. The company's nCino IQ, an application suite that utilizes data analytics and AI/ML to provide its customers with automation and insights into their operations, such as tools for analyzing, measuring, and managing credit risk, as well as to enhance their ability to comply with regulatory requirements. It serves financial institution customers, including global financial institutions, enterprise banks, regional banks, community banks, credit unions, and new market entrants. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

