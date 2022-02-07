Needham & Company LLC Cuts SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Price Target to $300.00

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $330.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiTime from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $301.83.

SITM stock opened at $193.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $257.47. SiTime has a one year low of $75.81 and a one year high of $341.77.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $75.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. SiTime had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SiTime will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 21,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $5,572,199.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 13,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.54, for a total transaction of $3,385,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,354 shares of company stock worth $21,082,369. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SiTime by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 554,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,217,000 after purchasing an additional 19,237 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in SiTime in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,164,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SiTime by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 463,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,657,000 after purchasing an additional 253,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 164,672.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 377,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,766,000 after acquiring an additional 377,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

