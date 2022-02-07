NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Purchased by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 346,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,811 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $31,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in NetApp by 150.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in NetApp by 57.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in NetApp in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in NetApp by 39.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 3,969.2% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 529 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday, November 29th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.32.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $87.63 on Monday. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.83 and a 12-month high of $96.82. The company has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.53.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.54%.

In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total value of $674,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,219,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,497,619. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

