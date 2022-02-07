Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 1,930 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,366,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $182,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 56,140.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 77.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $127.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.33, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.32 and a 12-month high of $157.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.15 and its 200 day moving average is $145.06.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 256.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IFF. Stifel Nicolaus raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.19.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

