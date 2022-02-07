Neuberger Berman Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 785,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,402 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $192,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on BDX. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.67.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $268.85 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $235.13 and a fifty-two week high of $272.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.35. The company has a market capitalization of $76.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.