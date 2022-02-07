Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 7.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 700,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,891 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $171,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 69.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 148.3% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BTIG Research downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.07.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $177.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of -188.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.02 and a 12-month high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.25, for a total transaction of $1,416,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $205,964.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,785 shares of company stock valued at $32,067,305. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

