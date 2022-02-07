Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $152.86 Million Stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,681,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 90,495 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.08% of NetScout Systems worth $152,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTCT. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 19.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 163.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 41,105 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 42.3% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 25,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 7,428 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 119,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 6.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 92,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NTCT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $98,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $232,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,900 shares of company stock valued at $542,829. Company insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT opened at $31.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.68. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $262.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

