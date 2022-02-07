Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 24,215 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,784,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,215 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $176,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of RLI by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,596,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $480,775,000 after acquiring an additional 29,797 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of RLI by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of RLI by 301.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 41,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 31,322 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of RLI by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 348,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,428,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of RLI by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on RLI from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on RLI from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised RLI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

RLI stock opened at $102.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.18. RLI Corp. has a 12 month low of $98.37 and a 12 month high of $117.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.36. RLI had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 23.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous None dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.37%.

About RLI

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

