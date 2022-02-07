Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 270,054 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 11.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,118,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270,054 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $146,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 3,181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. blooom inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup stock opened at $66.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $133.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.59 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on C. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.28.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.