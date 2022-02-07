New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NYT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NYSE:NYT opened at $41.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 44.39 and a beta of 0.78. New York Times has a 1-year low of $37.27 and a 1-year high of $56.19.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. New York Times had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $594.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that New York Times will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Times declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in New York Times by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,932,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,773,000 after acquiring an additional 494,120 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of New York Times by 8.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,523,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,299,000 after buying an additional 1,075,003 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in shares of New York Times by 13.7% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 11,558,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,366,000 after buying an additional 1,391,421 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of New York Times by 23.0% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,136,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,873,000 after buying an additional 1,521,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in shares of New York Times by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 5,546,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,267,000 after buying an additional 82,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

