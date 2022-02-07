NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 964,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises about 1.1% of Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $75,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,659,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,327,000 after acquiring an additional 226,555 shares during the last quarter. LNZ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,060,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 903,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,929,000 after acquiring an additional 461,829 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 143,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,249,000 after acquiring an additional 17,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 45,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 and sold 101,448 shares worth $8,870,498. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $75.68. 35,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,415,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $148.49 billion, a PE ratio of 41.99, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.00 and its 200 day moving average is $84.06.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

