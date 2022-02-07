Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 77.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524,883 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in NIO were worth $5,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIO by 29.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 840,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,961,000 after purchasing an additional 193,648 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC lifted its position in shares of NIO by 4.7% during the third quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 67,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the third quarter worth about $904,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NIO by 18.5% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 808,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,797,000 after purchasing an additional 126,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of NIO by 56.6% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 59,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 21,509 shares in the last quarter. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $23.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.20 and a beta of 2.37. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $19.31 and a 52 week high of $64.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.16.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 29.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NIO shares. HSBC increased their price target on shares of NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, 86 Research upgraded shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.73.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

