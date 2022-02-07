Node Runners (NDR) Price Hits $22.42

Node Runners (CURRENCY:NDR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Node Runners has a market capitalization of $551,131.33 and approximately $112.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Node Runners has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar. One Node Runners coin can currently be bought for $22.42 or 0.00050553 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004629 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00043433 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00108650 BTC.

About Node Runners

Node Runners is a coin. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,577 coins. Node Runners’ official Twitter account is @Node_Runners . The official website for Node Runners is noderunners.io . Node Runners’ official message board is noderunners.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Node Runners is an underground movement formed to fight corporate autocracy. Farm and stake crypto Heroes NFTs to fight Villains and bring justice to the world. “

Node Runners Coin Trading

