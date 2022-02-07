Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Nordex in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordex in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Nordex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get Nordex alerts:

NRDXF remained flat at $$15.45 during trading on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.08. Nordex has a 52 week low of $14.07 and a 52 week high of $32.00.

Nordex SE operates as a strategic management holding company. It engages in the development, production, servicing and marketing of wind power systems. The firm operates through the following segments: Projects and Service. The Projects segment comprises of the wind turbine and wind farm development business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nordex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.