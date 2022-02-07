NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) PT Set at $8.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) has been given a $8.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.03% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

NG traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.45. 25,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,772. NovaGold Resources has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $10.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 38.66, a quick ratio of 38.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts predict that NovaGold Resources will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 30,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $234,604.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 17,843 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $144,706.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 365,699 shares of company stock valued at $2,717,643. 29.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the third quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in NovaGold Resources by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 173.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.