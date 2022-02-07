Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock Position Decreased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,072,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,114 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $222,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVAX. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Novavax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,025,000. Parametrica Management Ltd increased its position in Novavax by 491.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 60,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,484,000 after buying an additional 50,096 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Novavax by 27.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Novavax by 3,031.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 20,283 shares during the period. 48.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novavax alerts:

NVAX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Novavax from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $89.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.17. Novavax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.38 and a 52 week high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.07.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total transaction of $704,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.13, for a total transaction of $293,583.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,461 shares of company stock valued at $10,975,590 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.