Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Novozymes A/S is primarily engaged in the development, production, and distribution of enzymes. Its business consists of two segments, enzyme business and bio business. The Company’s enzyme business segment offers detergent enzymes that are used in laundry and dishwashing, technical enzymes used in the transformation of starch into different kinds of sugars and have application in leather, textile, and forest product industries, food enzymes used in production of bread, wine, juice, beer, noodles, alcohol, and pasta and feed enzymes used in animal feed. Its bio business segment offers microorganisms that are used in industrial and municipal wastewater treatment, as well as in the cleaning of surfaces such as carpet, concrete, drain lines, and septic tanks in industrial and household applications. It also has application in the Biopharmaceutical ingredients used in pharmaceutical industry. Novozymes A/S is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark. “

NVZMY has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Novozymes A/S from 390.00 to 360.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.00.

Shares of Novozymes A/S stock opened at $64.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.51. Novozymes A/S has a 52 week low of $60.07 and a 52 week high of $83.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.39.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

