NULS 1-Day Volume Hits $15.75 Million (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. During the last week, NULS has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One NULS coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00001044 BTC on popular exchanges. NULS has a market cap of $45.06 million and approximately $15.75 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00051569 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 41.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,102.39 or 0.07162421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00055240 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,258.04 or 0.99868949 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00054018 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006639 BTC.

NULS Profile

NULS’s launch date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . The official website for NULS is nuls.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

NULS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

