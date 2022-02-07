NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE:NS traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.00. The stock had a trading volume of 998,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,909. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87. NuStar Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.73.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.10). NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 53.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that NuStar Energy will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in NuStar Energy by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in NuStar Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

