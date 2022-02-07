NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Increased by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 268.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,073,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 782,100 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 2.5% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $222,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 366.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $2.98 on Monday, hitting $246.17. 524,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,055,930. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $278.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.43 billion, a PE ratio of 75.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.93%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.88.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total transaction of $74,606.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 990,012 shares of company stock valued at $312,681,810. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

