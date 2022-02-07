NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 10.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,870 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $32,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in NVR by 4.3% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 64 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its stake in NVR by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in NVR by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total value of $6,814,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR stock opened at $5,275.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5,582.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5,249.48. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4,330.00 and a 1-year high of $5,982.44.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $89.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $99.77 by ($10.68). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. NVR had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $76.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,387.40.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

