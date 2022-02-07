NVR (NYSE:NVR) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of NVR (NYSE:NVR) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. UBS Group currently has $5,500.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $4,825.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5,387.40.

NVR stock opened at $5,275.03 on Thursday. NVR has a 52-week low of $4,330.00 and a 52-week high of $5,982.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 6.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5,582.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $5,249.48. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $89.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $99.77 by ($10.68). NVR had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $76.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVR will post 331.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other NVR news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total value of $6,814,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NVR by 4,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 133.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 39,900.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 39,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 266.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

