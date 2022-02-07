Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Shares Down 3.6%

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)’s share price fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.12 and last traded at $16.20. 15,389 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,998,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.80.

OSH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Oak Street Health from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Oak Street Health from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.43.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.14.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.53 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 133.13% and a negative net margin of 27.80%. Oak Street Health’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Griffin Myers sold 23,383 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $935,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 197,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,906,289. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSH. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the second quarter worth $1,052,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Oak Street Health by 33.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Oak Street Health by 31.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,899,000 after acquiring an additional 53,064 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Oak Street Health by 11.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 111,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 11,284 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Oak Street Health by 11,036.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after acquiring an additional 124,714 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

