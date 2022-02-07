Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.94.

Shares of OCSL stock opened at $7.68 on Monday. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $5.79 and a 1 year high of $7.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 93,873 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,726 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 48,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $361,297.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 704,703 shares of company stock worth $5,300,111 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.79%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

