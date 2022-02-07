OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $158.56

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $158.56 and last traded at $158.56, with a volume of 2 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $184.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut OBIC Co.,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.55.

OBIC Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of solution system services. It operates through the following segments: System Integration, System Support, and Office Automation. The System Integration segment develops software packages based on customer needs. The System Support segment provides hardware maintenance and system operation support services.

