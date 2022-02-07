ODUWA (OWC) Price Tops $0.42

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000946 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and $8,622.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

