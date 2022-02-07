OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 45,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 140,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 101,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

CYH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.89.

NYSE:CYH opened at $12.48 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average of $12.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.72. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $17.04.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

