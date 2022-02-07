OLD Mission Capital LLC Decreases Position in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:YMAR)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:YMAR) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,749 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - March alerts:

FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $20.21 on Monday. FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $21.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.82.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:YMAR).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.