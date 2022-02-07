OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $581,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB)

OLD Mission Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB) by 55.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,689 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 6,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 672.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 175,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,177 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $29.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.17. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $29.56.

