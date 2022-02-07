OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $465,000 in MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN in the second quarter valued at approximately $350,000.

FNGO stock opened at $38.03 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.76 and a 200-day moving average of $46.81. MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN has a 12-month low of $31.98 and a 12-month high of $57.01.

