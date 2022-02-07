OLD Mission Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

OLD Mission Capital LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,491 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TOTL. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF stock opened at $46.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.82. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a one year low of $46.21 and a one year high of $49.24.

