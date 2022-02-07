Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 16.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 453.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on OLLI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $46.89 on Monday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.40 and a twelve month high of $98.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.97.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $383.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

