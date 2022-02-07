Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 56.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 438,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 563,028 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $31,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 1,581.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $125,173.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.67.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $76.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.85. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $86.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.61%.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

